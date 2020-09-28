Guess & Co. Corporation Names Michelle Stewart President, COO, CFO

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce Michelle Stewart has been appointed president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the company. Ms. Stewart will continue to serve as deputy chairman of the Board of Directors. Prior to joining Guess & Co. Corporation, Ms. Stewart was a partner in a commercial financing business. She began her business career as a real estate investor. Throughout her career, Ms. Stewart has handled over $500 million in business transactions. In addition to Guess & Co. Corporation, Ms. Stewart is president and chairman of her own venture holding company, Stewart Intercontinental Capital. She joined Guess & Co. Corporation initially as executive vice-president and managing director. She held several positions prior to her current roles. Ms. Stewart also served as vice-chairman and chief executive officer of a for-profit social enterprise focused on operating businesses that provide second-chance employment opportunities. Ms. Stewart has completed coursework in Organizational Leadership at Colorado State University Global. As president, COO and CFO, Ms. Stewart is responsible for overseeing day to day operations and finance for the company.



About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9988bcc-93a3-43a0-b42a-c928baaa86b8

Media Contact: Media Relations media@guessandcocorporation.com