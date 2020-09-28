Guess & Co. Corporation Appoints Steve Baldacci to Board

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce Steve Baldacci has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Baldacci previously served as senior executive vice-president, chief corporate officer and group president of operations for the company. Mr. Baldacci served as president and chief marketing officer of The Washington Redskins, a professional team in the National Football League. In that role, he was responsible for reviving a legendary brand and he succeeded in making it one of the most valuable franchises in the league. He was an equity partner and Chief Marketing Officer for Snyder Communications, an advertising firm, where he helped successfully grow the company from $4 million in annual revenue to over $1.4 billion, and facilitated the firm's eventual sale. As founder and CEO of Baldacci Communications/BC Worldwide, Mr. Baldacci provided consulting, marketing and post-merger integration management to many clients including AMTRAK, GEICO, Apogen Technologies and Virginia Tourism. Mr. Baldacci earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and a Bachelor's degree in English Literature from Hartwick College and participated in graduate studies at Georgetown University. "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Baldacci back to Guess & Co. Corporation, we look forward to working with him as a member of our Board of Directors. He is an accomplished business leader who brings value to our company," stated Jerry D. Guess, chairman and CEO.



About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

