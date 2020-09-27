MEDIA ADVISORY: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak at WWF Leaders Event for Nature and People

Toronto, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Date: 28 Sept 2020 l Time: 09:00 - 10.30 ET l Venue: Virtual (streamed here)





WHAT



Ahead of the UN Summit on Biodiversity, this high-profile event co-hosted by WWF is bringing together world leaders from more than 20 countries, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They will be making a pledge to step up global ambition for biodiversity and encourage other leaders to commit to matching their collective ambition for nature, climate and people.



RESPONDING TO OUR PLANETARY EMERGENCY



Nature is in crisis. Science tells us that human activities are destroying and degrading the very natural systems that support our health and livelihoods.



Urgent actions to restore biodiversity, including Indigenous-led conservation, nature-based solutions, formal protections and stewardship along with millions of actions by individuals and communities across Canada and around the globe is needed to address wildlife and biodiversity loss and climate change.



The event will:

Officially launch the Leaders' Pledge for Nature , with leaders of (40+ and growing) countries committing to ambitious action to address biodiversity loss;

, with leaders of (40+ and growing) countries committing to ambitious action to address biodiversity loss; Showcase endorsements from Heads of State and Government of the pledge and its actions, as well as non-state actors. Addressing a Planetary Emergency requires concrete and urgent action for the benefit of all people everywhere.

WHEN



Monday 28 September 2020, 09:00AM - 10:30AM EDT.



LIVE OPEN LEADERS CONVERSATION



The event will also feature a live conversation between H.E. Justin Trudea, Prime Minister of Canada; H.E. Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, and H.E. Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway.



STATEMENTS BY:

H.E. Mr. Alexander van der Bellen, President of Austria

H.E. Ms. Jeanine Áñez, President Plurinational State of Bolivia

H.E. Mr. Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia

H.E. Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica

H.E. Mr János Áder, President of Hungary

H.E. Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya

H.E. Mr. Ion Chicu, Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova

H.E. Mr Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, President of the Republic of Panama

H.E. Mr. Martín Vizcarra Cornejo, President of the Republic of Peru

His Serene Highness Prince Albert II, Monaco

H.E. Mr David Kabua, President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands

H.E. Danny Faure, President of Seychelles

H.E. Mr Borut Pahor, President of the Republic of Slovenia

H.E. Dr. Lotay Tshering, MBBS, MD, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan

H.E. Mr Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

H.E. Mr Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

H.E. Mr Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg

H.E. Mr. K. P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

H.E. Ms. Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway

Hon. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan

H.E. Mr. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

And H.E. Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission



Further Heads of State and Government, as well as UN high level officials, are in the process of being confirmed. The event will also include statements by leaders from across society and business.



MEDIA RESOURCES & SPOKESPEOPLE



A press release, embargoed for 00:01 BST (GMT+1) on 28 September 2020 , will be made available to media ahead of the event. Contact: news@wwfint.org.



TO JOIN



The Leaders Event for Nature and People event is open to the media. You are cordially invited to watch the event live. The event will be broadcast live on this page: https://www.learningfornature.org/en/topic/session-1-a-global-response-to-our-planetary-emergency-protecting-our-safety-net/



About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit http://www.wwf.ca