ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results October 19th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) is scheduled to announce earnings and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on October 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. ET. The news release will be available at www. servisfirstban cshares . com .

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will host a live audio webcast to discuss earnings and results on Monday, October 19, 2020 beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.servisfirstbancshares.com. A replay of the call will be available until October 30, 2020.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, and Montgomery, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

