LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Gene Editing/Therapy Summit October 2, 2020

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients, today announced CEO Fred Chereau will present at the Jefferies Virtual Gene Editing/Therapy Summit on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM, ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of LogicBio's website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 30 days.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients with significant unmet medical needs using GeneRide™, its proprietary technology platform. GeneRide enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene in a nuclease-free and promoterless approach by relying on the native process of homologous recombination to drive potential lifelong expression. Headquartered in Lexington, Mass., LogicBio is committed to developing medicines that will transform the lives of pediatric patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.logicbio.com

