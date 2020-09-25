Market Overview

Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for November 5, 2020

Globe Newswire  
September 25, 2020 4:01pm   Comments
MIDLAND, Texas, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) ("Rattler"), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) ("Diamondback"), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2020 financial results on November 4, 2020 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Rattler will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 288-2756 (United States/Canada) or (470) 495-9481 (International) and use the confirmation code 4374698. A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, November 5, 2020 through Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 4374698. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.rattlermidstream.com under the "Investor Relations" section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2018 by Diamondback Energy to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Rattler provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services to Diamondback under long-term, fixed-fee contracts. For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@rattlermidstream.com

