GOLAR DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Golar To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GLNG) of the November 23, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Golar stock or options between April 30, 2020 and September 24, 2020

A lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Golar securities between April 30, 2020 September 24, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The case, Zarabi v. Golar LNG Limited, No. 1:20-cv-07926, was filed on September 24, 2020.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and certain of its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: 1) that certain employees, including Hygo Energy Transition Ltd.'s f/k/a Golar Power Limited ("Hygo") CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo's valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Specifically, on September 24, 2020, media reported that Hygo's CEO, Eduardo Navarro Antonello, was involved in a bribery network in Brazil's Operation Car Wash.

On this news, Golar's share price fell $3.28 per share to close at $6.86 per share on September 24, 2020—a a drop of approximately 32%.

