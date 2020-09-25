AIRBUS SE STOCK ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Airbus SE – EADSY, EADSF

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY, EADSF)) between February 24, 2016 and July 30, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover investor losses under the federal securities laws.



如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=airbus-se&id=2345

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the OCTOBER 5, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Airbus's policies and protocols were insufficient to ensure the Company's compliance with relevant anti-corruption laws and regulations; (2) consequently, Airbus engaged in bribery, corruption, and fraud in order to enhance its business with respect to its commercial aircraft, helicopter, and defense deals; (3) as a result, Airbus's earnings were derived in part from unlawful conduct and therefore unsustainable; (4) the full scope and severity of Airbus's misconduct; (5) resolution of government investigations of Airbus would foreseeably cost Airbus billions of dollars in settlements and legal fees and subject the Company to significant continuing government investigation and oversight; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

