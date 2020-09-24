SMTC Corporation COO, Rich Fitzgerald, Appointed to the Executive Committee of the Association of Manufacturing Excellence (AME) Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winner of Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, announced today that Rich Fitzgerald, SMTC's Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the Association of Manufacturing Excellence (AME) Board of Directors.



"We are pleased to have Rich join the Executive Committee of AME's Board of Directors. Rich has proven to be a valuable member of our leadership team since his appointment in February 2020 as a director-at-large," said Kim Humphrey, AME President & CEO.

"I am honored to be selected to join the Executive Committee of AME's Board of Directors. I look forward to continuing to contribute to AME's mission in my new capacity and sharing my experience with others in the organization," said Rich Fitzgerald, SMTC Chief Operating Officer.

As SMTC's COO, Fitzgerald is responsible for managing SMTC's global operations, spanning from oversight of facilities and production to design and engineering, and sourcing and supply chain. Prior to this role, Fitzgerald held senior leadership roles in supply chain and operations management at Avnet, Qual-Pro Corporation and CTS Corporation. Earlier in his career, Fitzgerald was an integral part of the Lean Manufacturing implementation team at Intel Corporation. Prior to joining Intel, he was a commissioned officer and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Fitzgerald earned a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Maryland – Robert H. Smith School of Business.

About the Association for Manufacturing Excellence

Since its founding in 1985, the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) has grown into the premier not-for-profit organization for the exchange of enterprise excellence knowledge. The association's 4,000 members come together through practitioner-to-practitioner experiences to explore lean thinking and other operational improvement methods, exchange best practices and network. Through engaging workshops, plant tours, summits and industry-leading conferences, AME members discover and implement new continuous improvement strategies in order to share, learn and grow. For more information, visit www.ame.org.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in the United States and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Avionics, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial IoT, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors, Telecom, Networking and Communications, and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit board assembly production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, and sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com.

