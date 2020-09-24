Thirty-Two Associations Added to Sentry Management Portfolio of Communities in the St. Louis Missouri Area

Orlando FL, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., a national leader in homeowner association and condominium management with two growing St. Louis area offices, has acquired the condominium association management business of Rafco Properties. The transaction adds 15 former Rafco employees to Sentry, including managers, on-site personnel, and maintenance staff. The groups spin-off allows Rafco to focus on its commercial segment and makes Sentry the largest association management firm in the St. Louis metro area.

"The synergies are obvious," says Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management. "It increases the number of condominiums managed by Sentry Management in most neighborhoods in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County. It brings national expertise in association management, a high-tech back-office function, and sophisticated proprietary administrative software. All these benefits should improv the experience of those residents living in these wonderful buildings Sentry is honored to manage."

The new segment will report to Allen Yaffe, Vice President of Sentry Management St. Louis. Rob Kiem, Vice President of Association Management, heads the new team. "We are impressed with the strong relationships the staff have with the Boards and residents of these associations," says Yaffe. "Rob's ten years in his role will bring continuity of service and the commitment to professionalism."

"These properties," says Rob Kiem, "added to the ones currently managed by Sentry, represent some of St. Louis' finest buildings located in the most sought after neighborhoods. We always prided ourselves in caring for each property as if it were our own. I am delighted that Sentry Management has that same foundation principle."

The office manages thirty-three condominiums and ancillary buildings primarily located in the downtown, Midtown, and Central West End in St. Louis, as well as Clayton, University City, Chesterfield, Kirkwood and Creve Coeur. Some of the most well-known condominium associations include A-B-C Condominiums and the Marquette Building in St. Louis, Briar Hill Farm Condominiums in Kirkwood and the Gardens and Greens of Broadmoor in Chesterfield. These condominium buildings add to the villa, townhouse and single-family residential communities Sentry already serves in the City, St. Louis, and St. Charles counties.

In the coming months, the staff of the two offices will become housed in the same location. The Sentry Management St. Louis office is located at 9666 Olive Boulevard, Suite 116, St. Louis, MO 63132. The phone number is 314-994-7440. The Sentry Management St. Charles office is located at 7421 Mexico Road, Suite 101, St. Peters, MO 63376. The phone number is 636-970-1887.

To learn more about Sentry, go to www.SentryMgt.com.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry's business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations, and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.

