BERNINA OF AMERICA AND FASHION BY EVENTS TO HOST GLOBAL THREE-DAY VIRTUAL FASHION SHOW

Aurora, Ill., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce they are the title sponsor of the upcoming Fashion By Events virtual fashion show. The show will showcase a diverse group of designers while celebrating a global industry that has been hit hard because of the pandemic. The three day virtual event will be held October 15-17.

Schedule of events:

Thursday, October 15 – Fashion By Texas . Fashion By Events and BERNINA of America will kick off the event with a showcase of Texas-based designers. Viewers will get a front row seat to witness the best of the Lone Star State.





. Fashion By Events and BERNINA of America will kick off the event with a showcase of Texas-based designers. Viewers will get a front row seat to witness the best of the Lone Star State. Friday, October 16 – Fashion By Black Designers. The second day will feature a special show that will include over 30 talented black designers with unique perspectives from across the United States. Viewers will be able to celebrate and cheer these designers on as they showcase their impressive designs.





The second day will feature a special show that will include over 30 talented black designers with unique perspectives from across the United States. Viewers will be able to celebrate and cheer these designers on as they showcase their impressive designs. Saturday, October 17 – Fashion By Global. The weekend will close with a show unlike anything ever produced in fashion. Fashion By Global will feature more than 250 designers from around the globe during a 24-hour fashion show marathon. It will be the largest industry collaboration with designers from countries like Egypt, Pakistan, the UK, Australia, Nigera, Mexico and so many more.

"We are are incredibly proud to be the title sponsor of such a diverse and special show," said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. "At BERNINA, we have always believed that creativity knows no bounds and this event is a perfect example of that. We hope that the diverse talent from around the world will inspire the viewers at home to push their creative limits."

Tickets can be purchased online with a "pay what you can" price point with a suggested minimum donation of $25. A single donation will grant you access to all three events. You can also follow BERNINA of America's Facebook and Instagram pages for live teaser broadcasts leading up to the event.

For more information on Fashion By Events and to purchase a ticket, please visit FashionByEvents.com.

For more information on BERNINA of America, please visit BERNINA.com.To learn more about BERNINA of America's involvement with Fashion By Events, please visit WeAllSew.com.

About BERNINA



Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

About Fashion By Events

Founded in 2009 with the launch of the first-ever Austin Fashion Week, Fashion By Events has morphed into one of the largest fashion event production companies in the world. Critically acclaimed shows like Austin Fashion Week, Fashion By Dallas, Fashion By Houston, Trend Setters in Los Angeles, Moda X Australia, Moda X Mexico, Moda X South Asia and more, Fashion By Events has continued to create opportunities for emerging and established fashion brands across the globe. Follow Fashion By Events on Instagram andFacebook along with visiting them online at fashionbyevents.com.

