Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Invites the Mobile Workforce to Work from Home at the Beach in Destin, Florida

Destin, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 is changing the way Americans live, work, and play this year. One difference is that more people are working from home. In fact, a recent report from Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom revealed that "an incredible 42 percent of the U.S. labor force is now working from home full-time." With the mobile workforce growing, employees and business owners are discovering they can work from home anywhere, including a beach house. Therefore, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties in Destin, Florida is introducing "Work from the Beach" special offer available with their premier vacation rental homes and condominiums, which include complimentary WiFi. Those who work from home and book the "Work from the Beach" special offer will receive 10% off stays of five nights or more now through Feb. 28, 2021.

"We know that for many the beach is their happy place. We also know that many of our guests are now working from home so we wanted to help our clients enjoy a change of scenery," said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. "Our vacation rental homes and condominiums include complimentary WiFi and many include offices, desks and workspaces with a view."

Working remotely from a vacation rental home at the beach has many potential benefits, ranging from mental and physical health to enhanced creativity and efficiency. Professor Kimberly Elsbach, who studies workplace psychology at the University of California, found that people are more creative when they change their environments. She told NPR, "staying inside, in the same location, is really detrimental to creative thinking. It's also detrimental to doing that rumination that's needed for ideas to percolate and gestate and allow a person to arrive at an ‘aha' moment." Working from the beach can provide the change in routine and scenery that results in new ideas and new ways of thinking to overcome business challenges.

In addition, spending time at the beach has been known to reduce blood pressure and improve mental and physical health. It has been documented that the best way to absorb Vitamin D is from the sun in UVB form. In addition, when workers are stressed, the beach provides many calming effects. Research shows that the sound of the waves helps to reduce the stress hormone called cortisol, and can have a positive effect on overall health.

To keep guests safe, Newman-Dailey introduced COVID-19 enhanced sanitization and cleaning standards, which exceed industry standards and comply with CDC recommended protocols and cleaning agents. In addition, Newman-Dailey has added hand sanitizers inside the front door of its vacation rentals to allow anyone who enters or exits the home to sanitize their hands. Through the use of direct check-in, guests are sent a code to check-in directly at their vacation rental home and avoid contact with local staff.

When employees and business owners are not working, Destin's powder white sand beaches provide the perfect backdrop for evening happy hours and morning strolls. The South Walton and Destin area also offer a variety of activities that easily accommodate social distancing, including water sports, hiking state park trails, bike riding, and deep-sea fishing trips. Guests of Newman-Dailey will "Be Rewarded" with valuable extras including discounts to area restaurants and complimentary activity passes for snorkeling excursions, dolphin cruises, and parasailing.

Newman-Dailey's vast array of South Walton and Destin beach vacation rental homes including complimentary WiFi and sleep families of all sizes. Each vacation rental home is equipped with a full kitchen, and washer and dryer, providing the conveniences of home in a beautiful beachside setting. Newman-Dailey's "Work from the Beach" special offer* of 10% off is available with stays of five nights or more now through Feb. 28, 2021. *Some restrictions apply, excludes holiday weeks. Travelers can book online at DestinVacation.com using promo code: BEACHOFFICE or call a vacation specialist at 1-800-225-7652.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Fla. for more than 30 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey was voted "Best Property Management Company" by the readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

