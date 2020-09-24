atSpoke Accelerates Remote Work Productivity Using Slack as the Front Door for Employee Support

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atSpoke , the modern workplace operations platform, today announced new features added to the atSpoke for Slack experience, to further their mission to help internal support teams to deliver better employee service faster. Through this powerful combination, organizations turn messy support channels into a complete AI-powered service desk and deliver fast, convenient, and personalized support to employees, increasing remote work productivity.



atSpoke was built from the ground up to work in Slack for a seamless, rich experience that's just like having a conversation. atSpoke improves accessibility for the entire organization, replacing the need for clunky ticket forms and unfamiliar, complicated processes with a tool that employees already know and love. Without leaving the Slack application, employees can direct message or @mention the atSpoke bot to create and edit requests, check for updates, and get the answers they need—fast. Managers and team agents can also ask clarifying questions, take action, and approve requests directly within Slack for a smooth overall experience.

Slack is the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Recent atSpoke data shows that as more employees work remote resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic—causing a 13% increase in Slack usage—customers that used the tool actually experienced improved productivity:

Response rates were two times faster for customers using Slack.

There was a 10% reduction in response times for Slack users, while non-Slack based customers experienced a 5% increase in response times.

Ticket resolution times decreased 15% for Slack-based customers.



"We were tired of being reactionary with our support channels and wanted more space to be proactive. Now, our teams are getting almost no ad hoc requests and about 90% of all requests come through atSpoke, dramatically reducing agent time previously wasted on fielding requests or manually creating tickets," said Joey Douthwaithe, employee technology manager at Root Insurance. "Even better, atSpoke auto-resolves about 30% of incoming Slack requests and automatically triages 96% of service tickets to the right team while giving the user visibility on who will be helping them. At this point, atSpoke is built into the core internal operations of Root."

New enhancements to the atSpoke for Slack experience include:

Shortcuts: New simple, visual ways to take file requests in atSpoke from anywhere in Slack, allowing users to file requests in any channel or DM.

New simple, visual ways to take file requests in atSpoke from anywhere in Slack, allowing users to file requests in any channel or DM. App home: A dynamic surface that is personalized to each user, offering a place within the Slack application where requesters can view their tickets,create new ones, and browse resources. For infrequent users, this is a simpler and more streamlined experience as they don't need to remember a slash command or chat with the bot.

A dynamic surface that is personalized to each user, offering a place within the Slack application where requesters can view their tickets,create new ones, and browse resources. For infrequent users, this is a simpler and more streamlined experience as they don't need to remember a slash command or chat with the bot. Granular permissions: Updates to the atSpoke install flow to make it simpler and clearer for admins to understand what permissions atSpoke is requesting, and what it means for their company.



"With the increasing adoption of chat by workforces of all sizes, it was critical to build a solution that works seamlessly with Slack, and it's important to continually enhance that experience as usage evolves," said Jay Srinivasan, co-founder and CEO of atSpoke. "In order for service desks to help an organization be productive, employees need to be able to get help where they work and eliminate time wasted searching and switching between tools. And with AI as part of the platform, automatic resolutions and workflows help support teams make that convenient support immediate."

Register to attend "How Root Insurance Uses a Modern Service Desk To Scale IT" on September 24th at 10am PST // 1pm EST with Joey Douthwaithe, employee technology manager at Root Insurance and Jay Srinivasan, co-founder and CEO of atSpoke.

