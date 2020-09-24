ChargePoint, Inc. to Become Public Company, Advancing EV Charging Network's Reach Across North America and Europe

Business Combination with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Valued at $2.4 Billion

Public listing milestone broadens market leadership and builds on over a decade of innovation with more than 4,000 businesses and organizations participating in ChargePoint's new fueling network

Approximately $493 million in net proceeds will advance ChargePoint, Inc.'s commercial, fleet and residential businesses

Transaction includes $225 million upsized PIPE at $10.00 per share anchored by institutional investors, including Baillie Gifford and funds managed by Neuberger Berman Alternatives Advisors

ChargePoint President and CEO Pasquale Romano and existing leadership team to lead combined company

Investor call scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 8:30am ET



Campbell, Calif. & Dallas, Texas, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChargePoint, Inc., (the "Company" or "ChargePoint") a leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, and Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) ("Switchback"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on the energy sector, today announced the signing of a definitive business combination agreement. ChargePoint expects to use transaction proceeds to expand its reach in North America and Europe, further enhance its technology portfolio and significantly scale its commercial, fleet and residential businesses ahead of the anticipated introduction of an increasing number of new EV models and rising EV penetration.

"For thirteen years we have been singularly focused on our vision to move all people and goods on electricity, and that has never been more relevant than it is today," said Pasquale Romano, President and CEO, ChargePoint. "We've pioneered networked charging and are resolute in our aim to usher in the transition to mass EV adoption by electrifying one parking spot at a time. Today, we are a charging market leader thanks to a winning business model, a complete portfolio and thousands of brands that have realized that EV charging is essential, good for business and aligned with their corporate and sustainability goals. Our technology charges all EVs – from passenger vehicles to delivery fleets – so there is no need to choose winners in electric mobility. We see ourselves as an index for the entire category."

Scott McNeill, CEO, CFO and Director of Switchback said, "The EV charging industry is accelerating and it is expected that charging infrastructure investment will be $190 billion by 20301. As a first mover in the space, ChargePoint has distinguished itself as the number one EV charging network and is well positioned to deliver mission-critical charging infrastructure as the expected transition to electric mobility accelerates. ChargePoint has a proven and capital-light business model that combines hardware and high-margin, recurring software subscriptions and services with extensive and strong customer relationships. As a result, we believe ChargePoint will continue to grow its strong market position as the EV industry evolves. Switchback and our investors are excited to partner with the talented ChargePoint team to advance their vision."

Founded in 2007, ChargePoint is a category creator in EV charging, helping to make the mass adoption of electric mobility a reality. It operates in every segment, from commercial to fleet to residential. ChargePoint has created one of the world's largest charging networks with a capital-light model by selling individual organizations and businesses, known as site hosts, everything they need to electrify their parking spaces – networked charging hardware, software subscriptions and associated support services. Charging is matched to parking duration, from energy-managed AC level 2 to DC fast charging. The parking spaces owned by ChargePoint's site hosts are seamlessly integrated into one network available to the driver in a top-rated mobile app. ChargePoint's winning operating model and high-quality solutions foster loyal site hosts who expand their charging footprint as EV penetration rises, creating a virtuous loop of brand awareness, satisfied drivers, organic networked charging hardware and recurring SaaS revenue.

ChargePoint serves customers through its software-defined hardware portfolio, comprehensive suite of software solutions and robust network and services designed for a wide range of use cases. ChargePoint's offerings have attracted a growing customer base of more than 4,000 organizations and businesses, building a network of more than 115,000 public and private places to charge. ChargePoint also offers access to an additional 133,000 public places to charge through network roaming integrations across North America and Europe. Drivers plug into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds and have completed more than 82 million charging sessions to date.

Upon the transaction closing, ChargePoint will continue to be led by President and CEO, Pasquale Romano and the existing management team. Romano brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience with technology companies including 2Wire, Inc. and Polycom, Inc. During Romano's nearly ten-year tenure at ChargePoint, it has emerged as a leading EV charging network.

For a brief video on ChargePoint, please click here .

Transaction Overview

The business combination values ChargePoint at an implied $2.4 billion enterprise value. Upon transaction closing, and assuming no redemptions by Switchback stockholders, ChargePoint will have approximately $683 million in cash, resulting in a total pro forma equity value of approximately $3.0 billion. Cash proceeds raised in the transaction will be used to repay debt, fund operations, support growth and for general corporate purposes. The proceeds will be funded through a combination of Switchback's approximately $317 million cash in trust, assuming no redemptions by Switchback stockholders, and a $225 million PIPE of common stock valued at $10.00 per share led by institutional investors including Baillie Gifford and funds managed by Neuberger Berman Alternatives Advisors. In addition, Switchback's sponsor and certain other of its founder stockholders have agreed that a portion of their equity will vest only if following the closing the share price of ChargePoint exceeds $12.00 per share for any ten trading days within any twenty consecutive trading day period prior to the fifth anniversary of the closing of the transaction.

Upon the transaction closing, the combined company will be named ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE").

The boards of directors of both Switchback and ChargePoint have unanimously approved the proposed transaction. The closing is subject to the approval of ChargePoint's stockholders and Switchback's stockholders and other customary closing conditions, including Switchback's registration statement being declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the expiration of the HSR Act waiting period. It is currently anticipated that the transaction will close, assuming satisfaction of such closing conditions, by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Advisors

BofA Securities is serving as exclusive financial advisor, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is serving as capital markets advisor, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP are serving as legal advisors to ChargePoint. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. is serving as legal advisor to Switchback. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as lead placement agent with BofA Securities and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. serving as co-placement agents on the PIPE. Financial Profiles, Inc. is serving as investor relations advisor for ChargePoint.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast Information

ChargePoint and Switchback will host a joint investor conference call to discuss the proposed transaction today, September 24, 2020 at 8:30 am ET. To listen to the call via telephone, dial (877) 407-4018 for domestic callers or (201) 689-8471 for international callers using conference ID: 13710723. A telephone replay will be available from 11:30 am ET on Thursday September 24, 2020 to 11:59 pm ET on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 for domestic callers or (412) 317-6671 for international with the same conference ID.

The investor conference call may also be accessed via a live webcast. To view the webcast, please click here . On the call, the presenters will be reviewing an investor presentation, which will be available on Switchback and ChargePoint's websites and filed with the SEC as an exhibit to Switchback's Current Report on Form 8-K prior to the call, and available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

About ChargePoint

Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric. The Company has built the largest EV charging network and most complete portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint's cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, drivers have logged more than 82 million charging sessions, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds. ChargePoint is creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom or contact the North American and European press offices.

About Switchback

Switchback is a special purpose acquisition company and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. Switchback is sponsored by NGP Switchback, LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund advised by NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. and the management team of Switchback. Switchback began trading on the NYSE in July 2019 and its common stock, units and warrants trade under the ticker symbols SBE, SBE.U and SBE.WS, respectively. For more information, please visit www.switchback-energy.com .

