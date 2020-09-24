NETSOL Technologies to Delay Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, announced that it will reschedule its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call, which was previously scheduled for September 24, 2020. The Company has determined that additional time is required to complete the audit of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.



The Company expects to file its Form 10-K prior to the SEC deadline on September 28, 2020 and also plans to issue an updated press release when a new date and time for its earnings release and conference call have been confirmed.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company's suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

investors@netsoltech.com