Arizona Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2020: Overall Rates by AMLAW Group, Firm, Practice by Firm, City by Firm

The 2020 Arizona Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.

The drivers of the Arizona economic expansion - leisure, hospitality, retail, and real estate - have been severely damaged by the COVID19 crisis. However, as in other areas of the United States, legal bright spots include increases in labor & employment, transactional and bankruptcy work. The worst may not yet be over but modest income growth is forecasted for 2020; all of which bodes well for the law firms practicing in the Grand Canyon State.



The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.



In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours, and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, the hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States), or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s), and primary industry of the client.



In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the author researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.



Since the author researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Section-1: Overall Rates by AMLAW Group



Section-2: Overall Rates by Firm



Section-3: Overall Rates by Practice by Firm



Section-4: Overall Rates by City by Firm



Companies Mentioned

Aiken Schenk Hawkins & Ricciardi P.C.

Akerman LLP

Allen Barnes & Jones, PLC

Andante Law Group of Daniel E. Garrison, PLLC

Arboleda Brechner

Arent Fox LLP

Bailey & Glasser LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Ballard Spahr LLP

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Carmichael & Powell, P.C.

Clark Hill Strasburger

Coppersmith Brockelman PLC

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP

DeConcini McDonald Yetwin & Lacy, P.C.

Dentons

Dickinson Wright LLP

DLA Piper

Ellett Law Offices, P.C.

Engelman Berger, P.C.

Eric Ollason Attorney at Law

Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Fox Rothschild LLP

Francis J. Slavin, P.C.

Gallagher & Kennedy, P.A.

Gordon & Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

Graif Barrett & Matura, P.C.

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Gust Rosenfeld P.L.C.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Higgs & Johnson

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Hutchison & Steffen, LLC

Jackson Lewis LLP

Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, P.L.C.

Jones Walker LLP

Kenneth A. Winsberg, P.C.

KPMG LLP

Kutak Rock, LLP

Lane & Nach, P.C.

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Littler Mendelson P.C.

Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester LLP

Maynard Cronin Erickson Curran & Reiter, P.L.C.

McKool Smith, P.C.

McWhorter Law Firm, PLLC

Merchant & Gould P.C.

Mesch, Clark & Rothschild P.C.

Milbank LLP

Morris Polich & Purdy LLP

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Osborn Maledon, P.A.

Perkins Coie LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Polsinelli PC

Quarles & Brady LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Reynolds & Reynolds, PLLC

Roshka DeWulf & Patten, P.L.C.

Ryan Rapp & Underwood, P.L.C.

Sacks, Ricketts & Case LLP

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Sherman & Howard LLC

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Snell & Wilmer LLP

Spencer Fane LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Stinson LLP

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

The Cavanagh Law Firm, P.A.

The Frutkin Law Firm, PLC

The Hassett Law Firm

Thompson Coburn LLP

Thompson Krone, P.L.C.

Tiffany & Bosco P.A.

Tyson & Mendes, L.L.P.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Winston & Strawn LLP

