Watch the future for INFINITI: Where to see the INFINITI QX60 Monograph reveal

INFINITI QX60 Monograph will be revealed via immersive presentation on global.infinitinews.com





Design showcase points the way for upcoming three-row SUV to be revealed in 2021





Immersive presentation showcases INFINITI's new global headquarters in Yokohama



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI's vision for its upcoming three-row SUV is on the horizon.

The INFINITI QX60 Monograph* will be unveiled at 8 PM EDT on September 24th via an immersive, multi-medium broadcast hosted on Global.INFINITINews.com.

The INFINITI QX60 Monograph is the first look at the upcoming design direction for the luxury three-row SUV and previews a production-bound vehicle to be revealed in 2021. Showcasing INFINITI's new home in Yokohama, its design studios in Atsugi, and more, the debut for the QX60 Monograph points the way for a bold new SUV.

Following the presentation, the INFINITI QX60 Monograph will make its auto show debut at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show.

Watch beginning 8 PM EDT September 24th, 2020.

See you soon!

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Members of the press are welcome to view the reveal at www.global.infinitinews.com

Both the debut and reveal film can also be viewed on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, starting at 8 PM EDT

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China and INFINITI International Markets based in Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and see all of our latest videos on YouTube.

* Concept model shown. Not available for sale.

Contacts – INFINITI Communications

Kyle Bazemore

Director, INFINITI Americas Corporate Communications

(615) 739-8404

kyle.bazemore@infiniti.com

Aileen Clarke

Manager, INFINITI U.S.A. Product Communications

(949) 359-1112

aileen.clarke@infiniti.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c968750-c80e-4e7a-8b4b-46b0735518d2