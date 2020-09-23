7th Chakra Films Appoints Lori Martin Gregory as CEO

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Chakra Films, an emerging film company dedicated to truth in science, health and whistleblower stories, today announced it has appointed Lori Martin Gregory as Chief Executive Officer.



Gregory has more than 20+ years' combined experience in investor relations, marketing and management consulting including a background in entertainment, healthcare and policy. She holds degrees in Journalism and Broadcasting from MSU, Denver, and an MBA from Boston University.

Gregory also serves as Producer on 7th Chakra Films' first release, 1986: The Act -- working alongside the company's Founder and Lead Creative, Andy J. Wakefield. 1986: The Act , features a husband and wife, newly pregnant, who delve into the true reasons why vaccine makers have no liability in the marketplace. What they discover shocks and rocks their world.

Gregory's diverse and highly skilled background brings a level of strategic leadership needed to further develop 7th Chakra Films as a key player in health freedom space -- a space that has seen tremendous growth in recent months in response to censorship and the rising demand for truth and educational content related to health freedom concerns.

"I am so pleased to have Lori onboard 7th Chakra Films, as we move toward our next stage of development as a film Company," said Wakefied, who has written, produced and directed three seminal films in the health freedom space including the widely acclaimed Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe. "With three more films in production and health freedom in jeopardy worldwide, the time is now for us to go to the next level, and I am confident with Lori's corporate leadership we can do just that."

"The opportunity to spearhead 7th Chakra Films and produce high quality films in this space directly affects our ability to understand the importance of health freedom on a global scale…what a privilege to work with Andy at this time on this narrative," said Gregory.

7th Chakra Films is an emerging film company dedicated to exposing truth in science, health and whistleblower stories

that have been previously unknown to the world.

