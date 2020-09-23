SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of SBPH, NTN, PTI and GLIBA Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SBPH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Spring Bank's agreement to acquire F-star Therapeutics Limited. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Spring Bank will own approximately 38.8% of the combined company and F-star Therapeutics shareholders will own approximately 61.2% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NTN Buzztime's agreement to merge with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, NTN Buzztime will issue a number of shares of NTN Buzztime common stock to Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stockholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ntn-buzztime-inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PTI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Proteostasis' agreement to merge with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Proteostasis will issue a number of shares of Proteostasis common stock to Yumanity shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-proteostasis-therapeutics-inc.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: GLIBA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GCI Liberty's agreement to merge with Liberty Broadband Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, GCI Liberty's shareholders will receive a number of shares of Liberty Broadband common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-gci-liberty-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://rl-legal.com