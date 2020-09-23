Beer Institute Names Representative Dan Newhouse as 2020 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute announced United States Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) as one of its "2020 Beer Champions" for his instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers. He was recognized for his support of COVID-19 relief for the beer industry and cosponsoring the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which, if enacted, will provide tax relief to brewers and beer importers of all sizes. The Beer Institute recognized Rep. Newhouse alongside Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY)

"Millions of Americans owe their livelihood to our nation's beer industry, and I want to thank Rep. Dan Newhouse for his leadership in supporting legislation that aids U.S. brewers and beer importers," said Jim McGreevy, President and CEO of the Beer Institute. "The beer industry operates in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family.

"At a time when our economy is undergoing financial hardship due to COVID-19, the beer industry is grateful for its friends in the Congress who champion efforts to provide our nation's brewers and importers with certainty and stability. We look forward to continuing our work with Rep. Newhouse to secure permanent excise tax relief, provide transparency in aluminum benchmarking and deliver relief to brewers and beer importers that were not able to sell beer in bars and restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"With an economic impact of over $700 million in the 4th Congressional District alone, the beer industry showcases the best that Central Washington has to offer – from highlighting our nation's largest hop growing region to creating tourism opportunities for visitors from around the world. As a hop farmer, I feel personally connected to – and proud of – our beer industry, and I will continue to support the growers, brewers, distributors, and retailers across the United States," said Rep. Newhouse.

Rep. Newhouse is a cosponsor of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (H.R. 1175) to provide permanent excise tax relief to America's brewers and beer importers, ensuring they have the resources to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, reinvest in their businesses, hire new employees and continue to innovate and create America's favorite beers.

In Washington, the beer industry supports more than 55,000 jobs and provides more than $8.2 billion annually in economic output. The beer industry supports nearly 5,000 beer industry jobs and more than $771 million in economic output in Washington's Fourth Congressional District.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing both large and small brewers, as well as importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility: www.BeerInstitute.org. Connect with us @BeerInstitute and on Facebook.

