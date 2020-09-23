Porch Expands Board of Directors with Industry Veterans

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch.com, Inc. ("Porch" or "the Company"), a leading software and services platform reinventing the home services industry and how people take care of their homes, has appointed Javier Saade, Chris Terrill, Regi Vengalil, Margaret Whelan, and Thomas Hennessy to its board of directors, effective on Porch's first day of public trading.



This follows the announced merger with PropTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PTAC) ("PropTech" or "PTAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, that would result in Porch becoming a publicly listed company in the fourth quarter of 2020. Dennie Haydon, Juan Sabater and Michael Baldwin will step down from Porch's board at that time to accommodate the five new directors.

The Porch board of directors will at that time comprise:

Matt Ehrlichman, CEO and Founder of Porch.com, will serve as Chairman of the Board.

Joe Hanauer, Principal, Combined Investments, will serve as the chair of Porch's nominating/governance committee.

Alan Pickerill, former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Expedia Group, Inc., will serve as the chair of Porch's audit committee.

Asha Sharma, VP of Product for Messenger, Facebook.

Javier Saade, Founder and Managing Partner of Impact Master Holdings; Venture Partner at Fenway Summer Ventures; former Associate Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Chris Terrill, Former CEO of HomeAdvisor and Angie's List; board member of Realogy Holdings Corp. and Infogroup.

Regi Vengalil, CFO of Egencia (Expedia's Corporate Travel Division); Former Global Head of Corporate Development and Strategy at Expedia Group will serve as the chair of Porch's M&A committee.

Margaret Whelan, Founder and CEO of Whelan Advisory; board experience includes PTAC, Mattamy Homes, John Burns Real Estate Consulting, Housing Innovation Alliance and TopBuild.

Tom Hennessy, Chairman, Co-CEO, and President of PTAC; Managing Partner of Hennessy Capital Real Estate Strategies will serve as the chair of Porch's compensation committee.



"We set out to assemble an incredible collection of people to serve on Porch's board as we begin this exciting new chapter in our company's history," said Porch.com CEO, Chairman and Founder Matt Ehrlichman. "We extensively vetted and considered many accomplished candidates and believe the collective experience of these seasoned leaders provides Porch with deep experience in home services, technology, general business and governance. We are looking forward to this diverse and accomplished board, along with our partners at PropTech, to facilitate a smooth transition to becoming public, set strategy and maximize our pathways to create shareholder value. We are also grateful to Juan, Denny and Mike for the invaluable guidance they have provided to Porch. We could not have gotten to this point without them."

Tom Hennessy, Chairman, Co-CEO and President of PTAC, as well as future Director of Porch, commented: "Porch has created the first fully-integrated software and home services platform with an innovative B2B2C pricing model that helps make homeownership easy. It's an honor for Margaret and me to join this group of leaders, represent all shareholders and bring Porch's exciting growth story to the public markets."

For detailed backgrounds on Porch's board of directors, please visit www.porchcorp.com/team.

About Porch.com

Seattle-based Porch, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 11,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchcorp.com.

