Hamilton Lane Names Paul Yett as Director of ESG & Sustainability

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) today announced the appointment of longtime Managing Director Paul Yett to the role of Director of ESG & Sustainability. Hamilton Lane has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to ESG, sustainability and responsible investing, and Yett will focus on expanding and formally spearheading the firm's ESG integration strategy going forward.



His responsibilities will include managing ESG integration throughout the investment processes across the Fund, Direct Investment, Secondary, Real Asset and Direct Credit teams; driving ESG policy development and advising deal teams during due diligence; supporting clients, government entities and other stakeholders in regards to ESG and sustainability matters; and overseeing corporate ESG policies within the firm. He will also serve as a member and advisor to Hamilton Lane's Responsible Investment Committee.

A seasoned Hamilton Lane professional, Yett has been with the firm for more than 20 years, having most recently served as a Managing Director on the Relationship Management team. He brings both client and investment experience, as well as a deep knowledge of the firm's culture, clients and priorities. He is also a longstanding member of Hamilton Lane's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, and was responsible for helping to form the Council back in 2015.

Mario Giannini, CEO at Hamilton Lane, commented: "Since day one, Paul has demonstrated an aptitude and a passion for these issues through his work with clients on environmental, social and governance issues, as well as his involvement in groups within our firm and industry focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. He is well aware of both the challenges and the opportunities within the ESG landscape, and is well-positioned to spearhead the meaningful work this role requires."

"Sustainability and responsible investing are already deeply embedded within Hamilton Lane's culture and investment and business practices, and Paul's appointment is another step toward strengthening our commitment to ESG."

Yett began his career with Hamilton Lane in 1998 in the due diligence department, where he managed the firm's global venture capital and real estate practices. He then joined the Relationship Management team in 2002, and has since then managed a number of the firm's client relationships and will continue to serve on the Investment Committee. Prior to joining Hamilton Lane, Yett spent four years with Stone Pine Asset Management, LLC, a Denver-based private equity firm. He received a B.S. in Finance from San Diego State University.



Yett also served on the governing board of the Robert Toigo Foundation—whose mission is to foster career advancement and increased leadership presence of underrepresented talent in the financial

industry—for nearly a decade, until his term concluded at the end of 2019.

"It's an honor to be leading Hamilton Lane's ESG efforts, building on the work done by our Responsible Investment Committee and our DE&I Council to reinforce our existing foundation with ESG practices that aim to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders," said Yett. "Sustainability concerns, social issues, responsible investing considerations – these factor into everything we do at Hamilton Lane, and my focus will be on expanding those efforts to continue to adapt to the evolving market and better serve our clients, investors and employees."

Hamilton Lane's Commitment to ESG, Sustainability and Responsible Investing

For more than a decade, Hamilton Lane has been formally collecting and evaluating ESG information, including statistics and progress related to diversity and inclusion practices at the fund manager and portfolio-company levels, as part of the firm's rigorous due diligence and investment decision-making process. On the direct investment front, Hamilton Lane has been managing and running targeted Impact investment programs for more than 20 years, and in June 2020 the firm closed its inaugural Impact Fund, which has a mandate aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Hamilton Lane has been a signatory to the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2008, and helped develop the PRI Limited Partners' Responsible Investment Due Diligence Questionnaire and ESG guides for both limited partners and general partners. In 2012, Hamilton Lane established a Responsible Investment Committee to work with the Investment Committee and investment teams to set policies and provide feedback and guidance on ESG matters.

To learn more, visit the Responsible Investing section of the firm's website.

