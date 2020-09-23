Dallas SEO & PR Company KISS PR Celebrates National Small Business Week. Gives FREE Press Release to Small Business Owners Who Qualify

Dallas, TX , Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX / Qamar Zaman, CEO of KISS PR, is giving away a KISS PR Brand Awareness press release to any American small business from September 22 to 26.

This week and every day, we celebrate American small business owners for being the fuel behind the American economy. We applaud your perseverance. This year has been challenging, and we know this, as we are a small business, too. However, we are not alone. Every single day we have been blessed.

Even during these tough times, we have received support from our fellow business owners who kept our lights on. From the assistance we received from the SBA PPP program, we were able to keep our staff. Not for a single day or month did we miss payroll or let our team go.

When I started my business, my vision was to be a champion for small business owners; when COVID made it tough for us, we pivoted. We gave away FREE press releases, a service we continue to offer. Qamar Zaman, Founder.

For the next four days during Small Business Week 2020, we are giving away our KISS PR awareness paid press releases to small business owners - Use the link below to provide your details.

Register Your Business & Qualify

KISS PR is committed to helping small businesses like yours. Our story distribution is easy and will help you get brand awareness for your small business.

https://kisspr.com/register-your-business

About KISSPR.COM

KISS PR's vision is to provide premier digital design and online marketing services to small and start-up businesses around the world. For over 18 years, our focus has been building cost-effective services including website design, SEO, social media and public relation services with unparalleled quality, and our customer's success has allowed us to become the preferred choice of small business owners around the world.

Media Contact



Agnes Zang

https://kisspr.com

az@kisspr.com.

Follow our CEO Qamar Zaman on Instagram and register your US small business to get featured on his brand story podcast and get featured on large media newswires.

News Via: Brand Story by KISS PR Press Release https://story.kisspr.com

Attachments