Lem Moyé launches a new press campaign for his 2017 novel 'Saving Grace'

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A controversial viral infection offered as revolutionary therapy; a struggling family damaged in the name of science; a deadly disease rising from obscurity — these gripping themes are at the heart of the 2017 novel "Saving Grace" (published by Trafford Publishing). With the ongoing concerns about the coronavirus vaccine, author Lem Moyé believes that readers will be interested in this provocative medical thriller that exposes the complications of modern drug development.

Lindsey Cameron, a brilliant virologist whose research has caught the attention of Armstrong Pharmaceuticals, is tasked to develop a cure for a rare disease that is lethal in children. However, her ethics in the field are challenged when Armstrong drives her to get the drug developed quickly and approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Armstrong's callous leadership will stop at nothing, even at the cost of Lindsey's dreams and the lives of many others.

"This is an impressive book with a strong, cautionary message regarding the complicated dynamics of drug development, where pharmaceutical companies have become too cozy with the regulatory FDA, undermining patient trust and the efforts of well-meaning people around them," an appraisal from Blueink Review reads.

Filled with thrill and intrigue, "Saving Grace" sheds light on the need for highest ethics in science. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Moyé states, "That young scientists will have their ethics challenged in their fields, and they should be prepared to sacrifice material wealth to preserve and protect their ethical standard for the good of the communities that they serve."

"Saving Grace"

By Lem Moyé

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 490 pages | ISBN 9781490781945

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 490 pages | ISBN 9781490781952

E-Book | 490 pages | ISBN 9781490781969

About the Author

Lem Moyé, M.D., Ph.D. is a physician, epidemiologist, and biostatistician. After receiving his medical degree at the Indiana University Medical School, he completed post-doctoral training at Purdue University and the University of Texas. Moyé has conducted federally sponsored research for over 30 years, including 12 years investigating cell therapy for heart disease. He has published over 220 manuscripts, 11 books including two novels, and has worked with both the U.S. FDA and pharmaceutical companies. Moyé has taught graduate classes in epidemiology and biostatistics for three decades and has served as an expert witness in both state and federal court. He served as a volunteer physician during the Hurricane Katrina calamity, and his memories of that experience led to his prize winning book, "Caring for Katrina's Survivors."





