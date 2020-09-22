Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SNCR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On September 21, 2020, the Company announced that Glenn Lurie resigned as president/CEO and board member following the board's review of allegations of personal misconduct in violation of the company's policies. Following this news the Company's shares fell significantly in value, thereby injuring investors.

