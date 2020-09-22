SBA Awards Timothy Porter of Appddiction Studio, LLC of Texas as 2020 Small Business Person of the Year

Washington, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration recognized this year's Small Business Person of the Year, Timothy Porter of Appddiction Studio, LLC, of Texas, during the 2020 National Small Business Week virtual ceremony.

"It is my honor to announce Timothy Porter of Appddiction Studio, LLC, is this year's national Small Business Person of the Year. After serving his country in the U.S. military, Timothy used SBA resources to propel his entrepreneurial passion into a thriving small business," said Administrator Jovita Carranza. "Through the 8(a) Business Development Program, Timothy was able to navigate the federal marketplace and grow his company successfully. Today, Appddiction Studio, LLC, is a nationally recognized, veteran-owned company providing innovative IT solutions to government and corporate entities. Timothy's determination, grit, and ingenuity characterize so many small business owners. His efforts, as well as those of tens of millions of entrepreneurs around the country, are driving economic recovery. Congratulations, Timothy, and congratulations to our first runner up, Ryan Carter of Scotlynn, USA Division Inc!"

Timothy Porter, Founder & CEO, Appddiction Studio, LLC, San Antonio, TX

In 2009, Timothy Porter, an Army veteran with a passion for technology and information technology (IT), taught himself to develop mobile applications, and in 2011 he formed Appddiction Studio, LLC Timothy received his initial start-up assistance and guidance from the local Procurement Technical Assistance Center and received support and assistance from SBA's Small Business Development Center at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The San Antonio based company is part of SBA's 8(a) Business Development Program and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with a national presence. It provides premier and innovative IT transformations by successfully implementing state of the art agile framework and methodologies. In 2016, the company received an SBA loan that was paid in full within two years. From 2017 to 2018, the company experienced a 254 percent increase in revenue due to the successful procurement of contracts for software development and project management through the Department of Defense (DoD).

Appddiction Studio has established itself as the go-to small business for DoD to support new and existing enterprise transformations for DoD clients and was highlighted on the USA Network television channel as one of their USA Character Unite Award winners for developing an award-winning anti-bully mobile application for use in K-12 schools. In addition to running his company, Timothy sits on the board of the Health Collaborative in San Antonio, TX.

As part of the 2020 National Small Business Week virtual events, Administrator Carranza awarded all the state and territorial winners and small business owners and industry leaders for excellence in entrepreneurship, exporting, federal contracting, lending, and disaster recovery.

In addition to the national Small Business Person of the Year, a runner-up was recognized:

First Runner-up

Ryan Carter, Executive Vice President, Scotlynn USA Division Inc., Fort Myers, FL

Co-founded in 2010, Ryan Carter, younger brother Brad, and business partner Scott Briddle initially operated Scotlynn USA Division Inc. from a 900-square-foot office space before expansion demands led to them purchasing their 12,000-square-foot building in 2012.

Following years of successfully growing the company's top line and with consulting assistance from the SBA Small Business Development Center at Florida Gulf Coast University, Ryan was able to take the company revenues from approximately $4.5 million to nearly $200 million in 2019.

Today, the company has eight offices in the U.S., approximately 450 drivers and trucks, and more than 1,000 employees. Due to this exponential growth, Ryan is currently redesigning Scotlynn's Fort Myers headquarters and planning to move it from its current 25,000-square-foot to a 60,000-square-foot building that will house 460 employees and a forecasted revenue return in sales of more than $192 million annually.

As a community steward and recognized leader in his industry, Ryan serves on a variety of nonprofit boards and volunteers with numerous organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Friends of Foster Children, Habitat for Humanity, Valerie's House, Lee Health's mental health services, and St. Matthews House. He leads the community outreach efforts for his company and requires all employees to complete a minimum of 16 hours in volunteer work within their communities, resulting in more than 2,500 hours contributed annually.

About National Small Business Week

For more than 50 years, National Small Business Week has highlighted the programs and services available to entrepreneurs through SBA and other government agencies. To learn more about National Small Business Week, please visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit https://www.sba.gov.



