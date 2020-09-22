NNOX INVESTOR DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NNOX) between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



According to the Complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X's commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X's statements regarding its "novel" Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors' machines; (3) Nano-X's submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 15, 2020, Citron Research ("Citron") published a report entitled, "Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) A Complete Farce on the Market – Theranos 2.0", which summarized Nano-X as "nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility."

On this news, Nano-X's stock price fell $12.41 per share, or more than 25%, over the next two trading days to close at $36.80 per share on September 16, 2020, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 16, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

