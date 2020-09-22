CopperPoint Announces Re-Election of Directors Judith Patrick and Mike Tully

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, today announced Judith Patrick and Mike Tully have been re-elected to the Board of Directors for CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company.



"Our Board of Directors contribute significantly to the company's achievements and strategic plans," said Marc Schmittlein, President and Chief Executive Officer, CopperPoint Insurance Companies. "We thank Judith and Mike, along with each of our board members, for their leadership and contributions to the company's progress and success especially during these unique and challenging times."

The results of the election were announced at the annual members' meeting on September 15, 2020. Patrick and Tully will serve terms of three years each. Survey & Ballot Systems, an independent election administrator, conducted the voting process.

Judith Patrick was appointed to the CopperPoint Board of Directors in 1992 and served as Chair from 2009 to 2014. She currently serves on the Audit and Compliance Committee and the People and Performance Committee. She is an active member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC).

Mike Tully joined the CopperPoint Board of Directors in 2019. He currently serves as Chair of the Board's Audit and Compliance Committee and is a member of the People and Performance Committee. The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Tully as NACD Directorship CertifiedTM, demonstrating his commitment to continuing director education and the highest standards of boardroom excellence.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $4.8 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

