Cambridge Security Seals Expands Green Initiative With Tamper-Evident Seals Produced From Recycled Plastic

Pomona, New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Security Seals (CSS), a global leader in tamper-evident seals and security solutions, announced today that each model of the company's plastic seals manufactured in it's state-of-the-art factory in New York is now available as a product produced entirely from recycled plastic. The range of CSS products featuring the recycled plastic option includes adjustable and fixed-length security seals of both high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene constructions.

"We are proud to have completed the process of bringing this recycled plastic option to the industry," said Claudia Coetzer, CSS's Business Development Manager. "By expanding the offering across our entire manufactured product line, we are able to service virtually any customer seeking to minimize the environmental impact of their seal usage."

The recycled plastic construction option is available to customers purchasing CSS's line of Pull-Tight and One-Piece adjustable seals, as well as the company's Plastic Truck, Tote, and One-Piece Fixed Length seals. In addition, all of these seals are available with the option of CSS's patent-pending A-MVB™ formula, which specifically targets, repels, and deactivates or eliminates the metabolic and reproductive capacity of virus-hosting bacteria, as well as other microorganisms such as molds, fungi, and algae.

"Our goal has always been to continually improve on our best-in-class manufactured products," explains Ray Townsend, Director of Manufacturing for CSS. "And one of the best improvements beyond ensuring that our seals are best-in-class from a performance standpoint is to be able to offer our customers seals that are manufactured out of reclaimed plastic."

Since its founding in 2010, CSS has been consistently recognized as one of the most innovative manufacturers of tamper-evident seals. The company credits its rapid growth to its customer-centric philosophy and targeted research and development that have produced an array of high-performance security products. CSS tamper-evident and high-security seals are offered in a variety of standard and custom sizes, strengths, and marking options to meet the specific security, informational, and marketing requirements of every customer. CSS offers additional benefits to its customers by utilizing its unique, award-winning package design process, which minimizes materials and size to reduce the product's shipping and warehousing costs and environmental footprint.

About Cambridge Security Seals (CSS)

Cambridge Security Seals (CSS), an ISO 9001:2015 certified privately-held enterprise headquartered in New York, offers an extensive line of tamper-evident, tamper-resistant, high-security, and track-and-trace loss prevention solutions to customers. across a wide range of industries. The company's dedication to uncompromising quality, customer service, and outstanding value provides a blueprint for reliability and security. CSS services an increasingly diverse customer base spanning a variety of industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, pharmaceutical, airlines, retail, agriculture, freight, logistics, distribution, trucking, cash handling, rail transportation, and government.

CSS' commitment to technology, quality standards, environmental responsibility, and attention to detail fuels its drive to provide security-conscious customers with the products, services, and value they demand from an industry leader. CSS is proud to be an American manufacturer, with a state-of-the-art production facility in Pomona, New York.

The backbone of CSS is a diversified team of technical experts and business professionals, including experienced engineering, design, production, and logistics specialists. This unique blend of management and production expertise enables the company to provide an unmatched level of value.

