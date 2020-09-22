Applied Molecular Transport to Present at Jefferies Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Virtual Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of AMT, and Bittoo Kanwar, M.D., chief medical officer of AMT, will participate in a fireside chat during the Jefferies Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Virtual Summit which will be webcasted on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



The webcast will be accessible via the Events page of the Applied Molecular Transport website at https://ir.appliedmt.com/news-events/events. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT's proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelium (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell's own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly tablet and capsule forms that are designed for either targeting local gastrointestinal (GI) tissue or entering systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease. AMT is building a portfolio of oral product candidates based on its technology platform including its lead product candidate, AMT-101, an oral GI-selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC). AMT further plans to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials of AMT-101 in UC and related inflammatory indications. AMT's technology platform enables it to design and develop various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, full-length antibodies, antibody fragments, and RNA therapeutics, with potentially significant advantages over existing marketed and development-stage drugs.

