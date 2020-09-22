Galera Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event on the Treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on locally advanced pancreatic cancer on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT.



Sarah Hoffe, M.D., will provide a review of the management of patients with localized pancreatic cancer, including the current clinical treatment paradigm and the use of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). Dr. Hoffe is the Section Head of GI Radiation Oncology and Senior Member at Moffitt Cancer Center.

The live audio webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investors page of Galera's website, investors.galeratx.com. Individuals can participate in an interactive Q&A session by submitting pertinent questions via the webcast platform.

An archived version of the webcast will be available in the News & Events section of the Investors page of Galera's website for 60 days following the event.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic initially being developed for the reduction of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM). Avasopasem is being studied in the Phase 3 ROMAN trial for its ability to reduce the incidence and severity of SOM induced by radiotherapy in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC), its lead indication. It is also being studied in a Phase 2a multi-center trial in Europe assessing the safety of avasopasem in patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy, a Phase 2a trial for its ability to reduce the incidence of esophagitis induced by radiotherapy in patients with lung cancer, and a Phase 2 trial in hospitalized patients who are critically ill with COVID-19; and avasopasem completed enrollment in a pilot Phase 1/2 trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

