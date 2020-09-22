Oculis to present significant corporate and clinical development progress at upcoming biotech and ophthalmology conferences

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis S.A., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative topical ophthalmic treatments to improve the sight and lives of patients, announced that Dr. Marcia de Souza Lima, Chief Medical Officer, will present at a number of upcoming virtual industry conferences – see below.



At these events, Dr. de Souza Lima will provide an overview of Oculis' portfolio and the significant progress it has made during 2020 with the advancement of its lead candidates OCS-01 and OCS-02.

A key focus of the presentations will be on the development of OCS-01 as a potentially transformative and first topical treatment for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and as the first once a day steroid for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Positive clinical results from Phase 2 trials of OCS-01 in both indications were announced in February and May, respectively. The Company is now designing Phase 3 programs in both indications based on these results together with positive feedback received recently from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from an End-of-Phase 2 meeting. These trials are expected to start in the first half of 2021.

Dr. de Souza Lima will also discuss the results of Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies with OCS-02, a topical anti-TNF alpha, and potentially the first-in-class steroid-sparing treatment for Anterior Uveitis and Dry Eye Disease. It may also open the doors to personalized treatment for Dry Eye Syndrome, based on the identification of a potential genetic biomarker of treatment response.

"This is certainly an exciting time for Oculis with multiple clinical and regulatory milestones being reached. This positive progress has given us the confidence to proceed with the expansion of our leadership team with the appointment of several key executives and with the incorporation of Oculis Inc. in the U.S., for the effective implementation of the Company's growth strategy," commented Riad Sherif, CEO

Presentations will be made at:

About Oculis

Oculis S.A. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative topical ophthalmic treatments using its innovative formulation technologies to improve the sight and lives of patients.

Oculis' novel topical (eye drop) treatments are non-invasive and represent an unprecedented technical advance for patients with retinal and front-of-the-eye diseases.

The Company's leading clinical candidates include OCS-01 and OCS-02:

OCS-01 is a novel, high concentration, preservative free, topical formulation of dexamethasone based on Oculis' proprietary Solubilizing Nanoparticle (SNP) technology. OCS-01 is moving to Phase 3 in two indications – Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and post-ocular surgery – following a positive End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA. OCS-01 has the potential to provide the first non-invasive topical treatment option for DME patients and the first once a day, preservative free steroid for inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.





OCS-02 is a novel topical anti-TNF alpha antibody. It has successfully completed two proof-of-concept clinical trials in Acute Anterior Uveitis and in Dry Eye Disease and is progressing into Phase 2b.

In addition, Oculis' formulation discovery focus and capabilities are enabling the development of a pipeline of topical drugs targeting sight-threatening eye diseases that affect both the anterior and posterior segments of the eye.

Oculis has an experienced management team from global ophthalmic companies and is supported by leading international life science investors. Oculis is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with research operations in Iceland and U.S. operations in Boston, MA.

To learn more, visit www.oculis.com

Contacts

Oculis

Dr. Riad Sherif, CEO

riad.sherif@oculis.com

Louie-Anne Gauthier, VP, Strategic Marketing and BD&L

louie-anne.gauthier@oculis.com

Investor Relations

Burns McClellan

John Grimaldi

+1 212-213-0006 x362

jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com

Media Relations

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Mark Swallow / Sylvie Berrebi

oculis@citigatedewerogerson.com

+44 7903 737703 / +44 7714 306525