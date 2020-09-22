Pro-Fit Development is now a Carlisle Syntec Systems installer

Tampa, Florida, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrance Bradford, CEO of Pro-Fit Development just became the first African American owned Roofing company in Hillsborough county to become a certified installer for Carlisle Syntec Roofing Systems, which they are a major roofing distributor for PVC & TPO roofing systems and products. It is a huge step forward for Pro-Fit and a validation of the company's continued investment in quality services. Terrance Bradford sat down with MarketNow to discuss Pro-Fit Development.

Over the years, Terrance Bradford, CEO of Pro-Fit has worked on some high-level projects and with a high degree of success. One of its outstanding projects was the Early Childhood Development Center for residents of the Trio at Encore in downtown Tampa. Terrance Bradford and Pro-Fit was able to deliver a musical theme, which was nicely intertwined with the overall Encore development.

Pro-Fit was also behind the Zagora retail shopping center. This 7000 square feet retail center is meticulously finished, and its Pro-Fit that led the construction works. Terrance Bradford was also the lead consultant in charge of site planning, architectural design, and engineering works. It's a project that reflects well on Pro-Fit's experience and ability to deliver in the construction industry.

Besides doing amazingly well on roofing and other construction projects, the company is also well-known for prioritizing safety. Pro-Fit goes over and above the regulatory standards in protecting its employees, sub-contractors and customers. The company does this by investing in continuous training to give all concerned parties situational awareness about issues related to safety. By doing this, the company ensures that unsafe behaviors are kept at a minimum in all its projects.

In spite of its experience in the construction market, Pro-Fit is always open to all clients. At Pro-Fit, all clients no matter how large or small can expect a friendly ear, on all their construction needs.

To learn more about their services, you can call them at (813) 514-8783 Ext. 1, or email them at Info@Pro-FitDevelopment.com. Alternatively, you can visit their offices every Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on 4007 N. Taliaferro Ave. Tampa, FL 33603.

