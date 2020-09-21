Market Overview

AMERISAFE Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Globe Newswire  
September 21, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
DERIDDER, La., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF), a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2020 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:30AM Eastern time.

What: AMERISAFE 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
   
When: Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:30AM Eastern Time / 9:30AM Central Time
   
How: Live via phone – by dialing 323-794-2423, Conference Code 2623310
Live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below
   
Where: www.amerisafe.com, on the "Investor Relations Home" page of the "Investors" section of the Company website

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO
AMERISAFE
337.463.9052

