Centerra Gold 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG) will host a conference call and webcast of its 2020 third quarter financial and operating results at 9:00AM Eastern time on Wednesday November 4, 2020. The results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



North American participants may access the call toll-free at +1 (800)-935-9319.





International participants may access the call at +1 (416)-981-9009.



The conference call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed live at Centerra Gold's website at www.centerragold.com. Presentation slides of the third quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra Gold's website at www.centerragold.com

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The recording can be accessed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21970019. In addition the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold's website www.centerragold.com.

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and now has a third operating mine, the 100% owned Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

