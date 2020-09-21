Adapting to Meet System Needs Focus of Credit Union Virtual Governance Series

GUELPH, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the necessary postponement of the 36th annual Directors' Forum conference to fall 2021, an eight-part series of virtual governance sessions is being developed to keep Ontario credit union and caisses populaires Directors informed and engaged, as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.



Says Anthony Piscitelli, Chair of the Directors' Forum Executive that organizes the annual conference: "The overarching theme of ‘Adapting to Meet System Needs' was chosen for the 2020-2021 virtual governance series as we find ourselves, like all organizations, in a crucial time where we need to evaluate and re-evaluate what is important and needed to succeed beyond this pandemic. The more a credit union is able to pivot to meet the needs of its members and community, the greater its chances of success, and it begins with those governing the organization."

The series, which is set to launch on September 28, will include thirteen speakers from within and outside of the system, who will be sharing their expertise on various topics such as "Diversity and Inclusion," "Do Existing Lending Products Meet the Financial Needs of Co-operatives?" "Mutuals and Credit Unions: Opportunities for Collaboration," and "Mining the Co-op Advantage."

On October 16, the same day the in-person conference was set to launch, Piscitelli will moderate a virtual panel discussion with representatives from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, the Canadian Credit Union Association and Central 1, to be followed by a brief update and exciting announcement from the Directors' Forum.

"For 36 years the Directors' Forum has been creating unique opportunities for directors to learn about system trends and challenges, participate in discussion forums, share best practices, and network with other leaders from across the province," adds Piscitelli. "We are determined and motivated to keep this momentum going despite the challenges we face in today's world."

ABOUT THE DIRECTORS' FORUM

The Directors' Forum is the only annual conference organized for credit union directors, by credit union directors. The current Executive Committee is made up of six system board members: Anthony Piscitelli (Chair), Your Neighbourhood Credit Union; Tanya Gracie (Vice-Chair); Central 1; Kathy Stewart, Frontline Credit Union (Treasurer); Tim Foster, Northern Credit Union, Ken Chan, Alterna Savings; and Leo Racette (Sudbury Credit Union).

The 2020-2021 Virtual Governance Series has been made possible through the overwhelming generosity and support of the following sponsors:

Partner Sponsors: