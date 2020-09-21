Indio Automates Digital Submissions with IVANS

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indio, a subsidiary of Applied Systems®, today announced its partnership with IVANS to automate the end-to-end commercial lines submissions process. Indio's digital submissions workflow will enable agents to digitize the application process and automate the submission of risk information, including supplemental documents, via the IVANS network directly to underwriters, Eliminating traditional multiple step manual processes and enabling agents to bind business and renewals more quickly.

Indio has partnered with IVANS as the first application to access IVANS Submissions. Agencies will have the ability to send insurers' commercial submissions digitally from within the Indio platform, alleviating the need to send submissions to underwriters via email or by rekeying data into ratings systems. Indio is the first and only solution available to agents that is agency management system agnostic and enables direct submissions of more complex and specialized risks to insurers.

In leveraging Indio to digitize submissions, agencies can:

Shorten the Time to Market: Automate the send of commercial submissions data directly to insurer systems to begin the underwriting process more quickly.

Automate the send of commercial submissions data directly to insurer systems to begin the underwriting process more quickly. Increase Time Savings for Agency Staff: Remove the need to email underwriters and rekey data into rating systems.

Remove the need to email underwriters and rekey data into rating systems. Reduce E&O Concerns: Decrease the likelihood of inaccurate or out-of-date information being sent to insurers/underwriters.

Decrease the likelihood of inaccurate or out-of-date information being sent to insurers/underwriters. Increase Client Experience and Retention: Provide a fully digital, modern application and renewal experience by shortening the data capture and submission process.

Provide a fully digital, modern application and renewal experience by shortening the data capture and submission process. Strengthen Insurer Relations: Provide underwriters a simpler process for reviewing and qualifying insured submissions

"When we started Indio, we set out to digitize the application experience with the vision of automating the entire submission process," said Mike Furlong, chief executive officer, Indio. "In partnering with IVANS to expand our insurer partnerships, Indio will further enable agencies to more efficiently reach the right markets for their commercial risks to provide the best coverage and service."

About Indio

Indio, a division of Applied Systems, provides insurance application and renewal software to automate the commercial lines submission process among agencies, brokerages, insurers and the insured. The application provides a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. In simplifying and accelerating the submission and renewal process, Indio enables agencies, brokerages, and insurers to create greater efficiencies and value while providing their insureds a digital customer experience.

