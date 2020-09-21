GreaterGood.org Celebrates 13-Year Anniversary with $300 Million Granting Milestone and New Name: Greater Good Charities

Seattle, Wash., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreaterGood.org, a national nonprofit that works to amplify the good in the world, celebrates 13-year anniversary with a new name: Greater Good Charities. The new identity also marks a milestone achievement of giving over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide including over $47 million in disaster relief.

Thirteen years ago, the nonprofit was formed as a granting organization that raised funds online for partner nonprofit projects around the world. In 2012, the organization began to operate its own programs and today Greater Good Charities has evolved to include 13 signature programs doing everything from leading dozens of global biodiversity expeditions, to providing hundreds of scholarships to girls across the globe, flying thousands of at-risk pets to safety to renovating pet and domestic violence shelters, and responding to catastrophic natural disasters including $18 million in support during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are not the same organization we were in 2007. Our approach is broader, our impact deeper, our giving larger," said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. "Our new identity, Greater Good Charities, more accurately reflects our change in approach while remaining true to our mission to protect people, pets, and the planet."

In addition to providing over $300 million in grants globally and operating 13 signature programs, Greater Good Charities has proudly spearheaded and joined coalitions of best-in-class nonprofit partners and expanded corporate partnerships to amplify the good more effectively. Accolades for the nonprofit include a Platinum rating on GuideStar and 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator.

The milestone year and celebration for Greater Good Charities will demonstrate the nonprofit's commitment to continue to amplify the good in the world, starting with a distribution this month of over $1.1 million in cash grants to pet shelters nationally. The following months will include the largest airlift of at-risk pets in need of rehoming, and the launch of a national program to support military veterans and their pets.

About Greater Good Charities

