ASH GROVE TO UPGRADE IMPORT TERMINAL IN FLORIDA; EXPANDING CAPACITY TO MEET CUSTOMER NEEDS AND FUTURE GROWTH

Port Manatee, Florida, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading cement supplier, Ash Grove, a CRH company, (formerly Suwannee American Cement in Florida), is undertaking a major transformation project at its Port Manatee deep water import terminal in Florida. The project will improve Ash Grove's capacity to import cement, cement slag and flyash to meet the existing and future needs of customers in the Florida and South Georgia markets.

The upgrade project includes the addition of a high capacity FLS / Kovako ship unloader at the terminal, together with the upgrade of existing material transfer and electrical systems, and the addition of self-loading capabilities. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021, with the improved facility in full operation by the end of that year.

The infrastructure improvements and new technology will also increase efficiency and improve environmental performance at the strategically located Port Manatee terminal, leveraging its existing silo capacity and complementing the capabilities of Ash Grove's cement plants in Sumterville and Branford.

"The underlying fundamentals in the Florida market are positive with good population and employment growth. The upgrade of the Port Manatee import terminal will expand our capabilities and strengthen our ability to meet growing demand in the region," said Ash Grove Regional President, Monica Manolas.

About Ash Grove

Ash Grove, A CRH Company, is a leader and pioneer in the cement industry, known for its commitment to safety, quality, and reliability. For over 137 years, Ash Grove has provided portland and masonry cements to construct the highways and bridges, commercial and industrial complexes, and single-and multi-family homes core to the nation's economic vitality and quality of life. In 2019, Ash Grove shipped over 14 million tons of cement from its plants and network of terminals located across the United States and Canada, making it one of the largest cement producers in North America.

CRH ((LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE:CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing 79,200 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 30 countries. It is also the largest building materials business in North America.

For more information, please visit: www.ashgrove.com

Nishat Ahmed Ash Grove Cement 4166029322 nishat.ahmed@crh.com