Contraceptives Market to Exhibit 5.5% CAGR and Reach USD 30.15 Billion by 2027; Increasing Rates of Unwanted Pregnancies in North America to Favor Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contraceptives market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of low-dose combined oral contraceptives (COCs). They include progestogen blended with 20-35 micrograms of ethinylestradiol. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, "Contraceptives Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Contraceptive Drugs and Contraceptive Devices), By Gender (Male & Female) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Channel, Clinics, Public Channel & NGOs, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further states that the market size was USD 22.49 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 30.15 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Government Initiatives to Skyrocket Demand for Contraceptives

As the population is surging worldwide, the governments are taking persistent initiatives to conduct awareness campaigns for lowering the risks of unwanted pregnancies, sexual disorders, and abortion. The Government of India, for instance, committed to deliver family planning services by the end of 2020 to 48 million new users at the London Summit on Family Planning. Similarly, the U.S. government developed an infant and a maternal health initiative to promote the usage of contraceptives effectively. However, contraceptives may cause multiple side-effects, such as migraine, headaches, and nausea. This factor may hinder contraceptives market growth.

COVID-19 Impacting Market Negatively Owing to Declining Production & Supply

The U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) mentioned that in the coming months, 7 million unintended pregnancies are set to occur. Also, approximately 47 million women belonging to low- and medium-income countries would be unable to use unique contraceptives owing to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, a major decline in the supply and manufacturing of these products worldwide would affect growth negatively. We are delivering in-depth research reports to help you better understand the current scenario of the market.





Segment-

Contraceptive Drugs Segment to Dominate Fueled by Their High Efficiency

Based on product, the drugs ices segment is set to grow with highest CAGR in the near future on account of their high demand, as well as their increasing efficiency in monitoring women's health.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Cases of Teenage Pregnancies to Boost Growth in Europe

In 2019, North America generated USD 9.71 billion in terms of revenue and would lead in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing cases of unwanted pregnancies in the region. Europe is set to exhibit a considerable growth owing to the rising prevalence of teen pregnancies. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to exhibit a significant CAGR backed by the increasing entrance of new companies in the region.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Gain Fast Track Approvals for Intensifying Competition

The market is fragmented owing to the availability of a large number of contraceptives. Most of the companies are frequently conducting elaborate studies to come up with state-of-the-art products to meet the growing demand. Some of the others are trying to bag FDA approvals for their newly discovered products. Below are two recent industry developments:

August 2020 : The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a non-hormonal vaginal gel named Phexxi. It was developed by the University of Illinois Chicago. It is a combination of potassium bitartrate, citric acid, and lactic acid.

: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a non-hormonal vaginal gel named Phexxi. It was developed by the University of Illinois Chicago. It is a combination of potassium bitartrate, citric acid, and lactic acid. August 2020: As per a study conducted by medRvix, female sex hormones may prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Some birth control pills, such as combination pills and estrogen-only pills can help in reducing the severity and susceptibility of COVID-19. But, researchers don't recommend self-medication owing to the risk of side-effects.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the renowned producers present in the market. They are as follows:

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Cooper Surgical, Inc.

The Female Health Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mayer Laboratories, Inc

Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

Other Players





Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries New Service/Product Launch Technological Developments Key Industry Trends

Global Contraceptives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Contraceptive Drugs Oral Injectable Patches Contraceptive Devices Male Contraceptive Devices Female Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender

Male Female Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Channel Public Channel & NGOs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







