Arecor to Present at EASD 2020

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arecor Limited ("Arecor" or "the Company"), the biopharmaceutical company advancing today's therapies to enable healthier lives, today announces that its abstract titled 'Phase I study investigating the PD, PK and safety of AT247 in comparison to insulin aspart, NovoRapid®, and fast insulin aspart, Fiasp®, has been selected for oral presentation at the upcoming European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) virtual meeting which will be held from 21-25 September 2020. Abstract #55 is available online .



Dr Eva Svehlikova, Medical Director of the Clinical Trials Unit at the Medical University of Graz and Investigator for the ARE-247-101 study, said:

"AT247 has clearly demonstrated faster insulin absorption with an accelerated Pharmacokinetic (PK) and Pharmacodynamic (PD) profile compared to NovoRapid® and Fiasp®. AT247 has the potential to significantly improve postprandial glucose control and flexibility of insulin dosing. Potential clinical benefits for avoiding hypo and hyperglycaemia need to be confirmed in further clinical studies. This early evidence suggests that AT247 may facilitate a fully closed loop artificial pancreas, a potentially life changing treatment option for people living with diabetes."

Oral Presentation of Abstract #55:

Phase I study investigating the PD, PK and safety of AT247 in comparison to insulin aspart and fast Insulin aspart

Presenting Author: Dr Eva Svehlikova Session: OP10 Developing Better Insulins Date and Time: Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, beginning at 14:30 CET

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5100Z_1-2020-9-21.pdf

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



