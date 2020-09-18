Market Overview

Nanox to Participate in the Oppenheimer's Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Globe Newswire  
September 18, 2020 12:20pm   Comments
NEVE ILAN, Israel and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ:NNOX) ("Nanox" or the "Company"), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced today that Ran Poliakine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, which is being held virtually from September 21-23, 2020.

Presentation details:

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Time: 9:10am ET

Audio from the event will be webcast live and may be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer5/nax/2497527 or on the Investors section of the company's website, www.nanox.vision. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for a period of 90 days.

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Investor Contacts:

Itzhak Maayan
Nanox Imaging
IR@nanox.vision

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Alona Stein
ReBlonde for Nanox
alona@reblonde.com

