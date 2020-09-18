Market Overview

West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
September 18, 2020 8:30am   Comments
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) (the "Company"), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the third quarter of 2020, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 before the markets open.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 30, 2020. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until November 13, 2020, by dialing 877-344-7529. The replay passcode is 10137424.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving its customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. The Bank has eight offices in the greater Des Moines, Iowa area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota, in the cities of Rochester, Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud.

For more information contact:
Doug Gulling, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-2309

