Genetron Health to Highlight Data from 18 Studies at ESMO 2020

Genetron Health to present data at ESMO 2020 relating to precision oncology diagnostic development initiatives across lung, gastrointestinal and other cancer types, and to bioinformatics development

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (("Genetron Health" or the "Company", NASDAQ:GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening and companion diagnostics development, and its collaborators will present data from 18 studies at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 taking place on September 19-21.

The abstracts include 15 studies on translational medicine covering various cancer types and three studies on bioinformatics development. Data that will be highlighted at the ESMO Virtual Congress were generated in collaboration with more than 10 notable cancer centers and clinical hospitals in China. In summary, the abstracts are grouped by four topics as follows:

Chinese population's genetic characteristics:

Six studies (#3835, #3836, #3898, #3946, #3961, #3965) focus mainly on the characteristic analyses of high-frequency gene mutations and gene rearrangements in the Chinese population. These studies aim at gathering specific data for the Chinese population in order to design precision oncology therapies for the domestic market.

Three studies (#3434, #3915, and #3938) describe the genetic characteristics such as germline mutations, somatic mutations and precision treatment targets in Chinese patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas.

Immunotherapies:

Two studies (#3943 and #4313) focus on the exploration of immunotherapy-associated molecular biomarkers. The Company has found that KMT2C/KMT2D genetic alterations can be used as prognostic indicators for immunotherapy in colorectal cancer and gastric cancer.

One study (#4161) demonstrates the therapeutic potential of preoperative immunotherapy in combination with chemotherapy for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas.

Biomarker discoveries:

One study (#3888) uncovered tumor type-specific genetic variations that could serve as biomarkers for prognosis and perioperative monitoring in each tumor type.

Two studies (#3845 and #4127) evaluated the clinical significance of ONECUT2 gene methylation in the prognosis and diagnosis of upper tract urinary carcinoma.

Optimizing bioinformatics:

One study (#3771) discusses the establishment of genomic database and bioinformatic workflow to help detect somatic mutations more precisely in the low mappable regions of human genome. One study (#3827) focuses on the utility of HRD detection using somatic mutation patterns, while another study (#3797) reveals that activity of Wnt may be an independent negative prognostic predictor of survival in patients with low grade gliomas. In addition, a set of key feature genes was selected and can be used in clinical setting for prognosis of patients with low grade gliomas.

"We are pleased to showcase our data from 18 research studies at the upcoming ESMO Virtual Congress. These data reflect Genetron Health's broad research focus and capabilities in various cancer types including lung, gastrointestinal, brain, upper tract urinary and others. Additionally, we have advanced our research in understanding certain genomic characteristics of the Chinese population, target selections and validations, as well as further optimization of our bioinformatics," remarked Hai Yan, PhD, the Company's Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer. "Lung cancer is one of our key focus areas and both the EGFR fusion and RET rearrangement studies could help us further in designing panels to guide clinical treatments. In regards to research studies in gastrointestinal cancer, KMT2C/D mutation findings could potentially be beneficial in identifying colorectal cancer patients for immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies, and gastric cancer patients for other immunotherapies. Furthermore, our research has shown that liquid biopsy plus genetic and epigenetic profiling could help predict the risk of upper tract urinary carcinoma."

The 18 abstracts include:

Abstract Number Title 3434 Comprehensive molecular profiling of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma in Chinese population 3771 BLAST-guided mappability knowledgebase facilitates accurate detection of somatic variants 3797 Activation of the Wnt/PCP signaling pathway is an adverse prognostic predictor in patients with low grade glioma (LGG) 3827 Accurate detection of HRD status in multiple cancer types using somatic mutation pattern 3835 Identification of RET Rearrangement in 12888 Chinese Lung Cancer Patients by Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) 3836 A pan-cancer study of GNAQ/GNA11 mutations in Chinese cancer patients 3845 A multivariate logistic regression model for detection of upper tract urinary carcinoma in patients with hematuria 3888 The Consistency of Mutation Profiles between Treatment-naïve Circulating Tumor DNA and Tumor Tissue Mutations in a Multi-Cancer Monitoring Cohort 3898 Identification of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Fusions in a Large Chinese Lung Cancer Population 3915 Deleterious germline mutations in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma 3938 Clinical relevance of somatic and germline alterations in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma 3943 KMT2C/KMT2D (KMT2C/D): Promising Biomarkers for Immunotherapy in Gastric Cancer 3946 Investigation of Osimertinib-Sensitive EGFR Mutations in Brain Tumors 3961 The genomic characteristics of JAK family in 11159 Chinese solid tumor patients 3965 Genomic alterations of KEAP1/NFE2L2/CUL3(K/N/C) in Chinese lung cancer patients 4127 Identification of the methylated ONECUT2 gene through real-time methylation-specific polymerase chain reaction assays for the noninvasive detection of upper tract urinary carcinoma in urine samples 4161 Nab-paclitaxel plus S1 with or without Sintilimab in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma: A single center, retrospective study 4313 Investigating the potential relationship between KMT2C/KMT2D Mutations and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor (ICI) in Colorectal Cancer (CRC)

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited ("Genetron Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including results of the studies on translational medicine covering various cancer types and studies on bioinformatics development, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts

US:

Hoki Luk

Head of Investor Relations

Email: hoki.luk@genetronhealth.com

Phone: +1 (408) 891-9255

Stephanie Carrington

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Email: Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com

Phone: +1 (646) 277-1282

Asia:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

Email: bill.zima@icrinc.com

GenetronIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact

Edmond Lococo

ICR

Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

Mobile: +86 138-1079-1408

genetron.pr@icrinc.com



