Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. ("Voyageur" or the "Company") (CSE:VOY) is pleased to announce that effectively immediately Mr. Ross Orr and Mr. Fraser Laschinger have been appointed to the Board of Directors of Voyageur.

Since 2008, Mr. Orr has been the President and CEO of BacTech Environmental Corporation. He has significant experience in the Snow Lake camp when BacTech was applying the bioleach technology to a tailings project in Snow Lake. Mr. Orr was a founding partner in CC Capital Partners and over the course of 5 years CC Capital raised or participated in raising in excess of $100 million for resource and biotech companies.

Mr. Laschinger is currently the CFO of Hemlo Explorers Inc., a company pursuing a gold exploration project in the Hemlo camp in northern Ontario. He was the Co-Founder & CFO of Mineral Streams Inc., a private mineral royalty company which was sold to Aurico Metals Inc. in 2015. Mr. Laschinger previously worked in equity research for a Canadian investment dealer.

The Company also announces the retirement of Mr. Bill Jackson and Mr. Warren Bates who have served the Company for many years. The Company would like to thank these two gentlemen for their efforts over the years and wishes them well in the future.

About Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Voyageur is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Company's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Company has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects including strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, all of which are 100 percent owned with no option payments or work commitments to a third party.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Brian Howlett

President and CEO

Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Tel: 1-647-227-3035

Email: bhowlett@northfieldcapital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the name change. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Voyageur to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current production, development and exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Voyageur's public disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Voyageur has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.