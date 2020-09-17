GlobalTranz Appoints Executive Chairman Bob Farrell as CEO

PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC , a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, today announced that Bob Farrell, the company's executive chairman, will become the company's chairman & CEO effective immediately. Bob had previously served as the company's CEO from February 2016 to January 2019. Renee Krug is departing the company to pursue other interests.



Mr. Farrell brings over 30 years of executive experience in technology companies, demonstrating a record of organic growth and strategic M&A. Bob has spearheaded several acquisitions for GlobalTranz, including AFN Logistics, Circle 8 Logistics and Apex Logistics Group. Prior to GlobalTranz, Bob served as president and CEO of Kewill, a global leader in multimodal transportation management software. Before Kewill, Bob served as president and CEO of EDGAR Online, a leading global provider of XBRL software. His role at EDGAR Online was preceded by his time as Chairman and CEO of Metastorm, a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM).

"GlobalTranz has created market leading growth and value for its customers through pioneering technology innovation, development of advanced customer solutions, creation of strong carrier partnerships and by providing a superior work environment," said Bob Farrell, chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. "I look forward to working with everyone in the GlobalTranz community to take these successes further by providing even more value to our great customers, partners, agents and employees."

Earlier this year, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers. The company recently announced a new pop-up fleet solution guaranteeing immediate capacity to shippers, launched a final mile offering and expanded its robotic process automation to drive efficiency and deliver data-driven insights to customers faster . The company continues to invest in advanced technologies and solutions.

"Renee has made invaluable contributions to GlobalTranz first as the company's CFO and then as the company's CEO. She has been instrumental in the company's growth and market leadership. I join everyone at GlobalTranz in wishing Renee all the best in her future," added Farrell.

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz's people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers.