Aviation Week Network Announces the 2020 Program Excellence Awards Finalists

Finalists provide insight into top program performance;

Winners to be honored at virtual events Oct. 20-21

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network today announces the finalists for the 2020 Program Excellence Awards. Winners will be honored at DefenseChain and Program Excellence events, which are virtual two-day events set for Oct. 20-21. The awards were initiated in 2004 by industry, government and academic leaders and were developed to share lessons learned about program execution across the industry.

Each finalist was chosen following a rigorous judging process by a group of their peers – the people responsible for program and project execution across the aerospace and defense industry. "These are the unsung leaders of the industry," says Aviation Week Network President Greg Hamilton. "They bear the responsibility for program success and the headlines when breakthrough technology doesn't follow any known pathway. Only the very few reach this level of excellence."

The finalists will be honored during Aviation Week's DefenseChain and Program Excellence events, virtual two-day events set for Oct. 20-21. "One of the key elements of the Program Excellence awards is the commitment within this community to work together to drive across the board improvements in program performance," Hamilton added. "They are true peers and colleagues, despite the company badge they wear, all dedicated to breaking tradition by creating all new complex systems and products that respond to society's need for improved connectivity, transportation, exploration, defense and security."

Finalists in this year's Program Excellence Awards are:

Get to Gold Program to Eliminate Quality Escapes

Jason Casebolt, Program Director

Aerospace Composites Malaysia, a Boeing Joint Venture

Integrated Digital Shipbuilding

Tim Sweitzer, Director Digital Shipbuilding

Huntington Ingalls - Newport News Shipbuilding

Orion Ascent Abort Two (AA-2) Launch Abort System

Roger McNamara, Director, Orion Launch Abort System

Lockheed Martin

Additive Manufacturing for Space

Bill Massaro, Director of Advanced Manufacturing

Moog Inc., Space and Defense Group

Ground-Based Detect and Avoid (GBDAA) – The SkyVision Project

Jack McAuley, Director Program Management

Raytheon Technologies

Micro Power Unit Retrofit

Laurel Huffman, Sr. Program Manager

Honeywell Aerospace

Litening L3.1 Software Enhancements

Cliff Pearce, Manager Programs

Northrop Grumman

Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV) FTG-11 Flight Test

Roy Donelson, Senior Program director

Raytheon Technologies

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) for NASA

Greg Stonesifer, Program Director, EVA Space Operations

Collins Aerospace

F-35 Display Management Computer/Helmet Sustainment (DMC/H)

Ken Brooks, Program Director/ Amy Bobo, Program Manager

Elbit Systems of America

131-9 Block II Engine Development Program

Rasa Fuller, Director Development Programs

Honeywell Aerospace

Space Fence

Robert Condren, Sr. Program Manager

Lockheed Martin

Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS)

William Patterson, Director II Program Management

Raytheon Technologies

Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM)

Anthony Obering, Program Manager

Northrop Grumman

Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) 1B Production Team

Sharon Walk, Program Director

Raytheon Technologies

Gray Eagle Unmanned Aircraft System Sustainment

TJ Nagle, Director

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

Fixed Wing Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod

Kenen Nelson, Fixed Wing Program Director / Valerie Potthoff, Sniper Pod Program Director / Bill Spangenberg, Program Manager

Lockheed Martin

For information about the agenda or to register, visit https://defensechain.aviationweek.com/

