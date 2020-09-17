Aviation Week Network Announces the 2020 Program Excellence Awards Finalists
Finalists provide insight into top program performance;
Winners to be honored at virtual events Oct. 20-21
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network today announces the finalists for the 2020 Program Excellence Awards. Winners will be honored at DefenseChain and Program Excellence events, which are virtual two-day events set for Oct. 20-21. The awards were initiated in 2004 by industry, government and academic leaders and were developed to share lessons learned about program execution across the industry.
Each finalist was chosen following a rigorous judging process by a group of their peers – the people responsible for program and project execution across the aerospace and defense industry. "These are the unsung leaders of the industry," says Aviation Week Network President Greg Hamilton. "They bear the responsibility for program success and the headlines when breakthrough technology doesn't follow any known pathway. Only the very few reach this level of excellence."
The finalists will be honored during Aviation Week's DefenseChain and Program Excellence events, virtual two-day events set for Oct. 20-21. "One of the key elements of the Program Excellence awards is the commitment within this community to work together to drive across the board improvements in program performance," Hamilton added. "They are true peers and colleagues, despite the company badge they wear, all dedicated to breaking tradition by creating all new complex systems and products that respond to society's need for improved connectivity, transportation, exploration, defense and security."
Finalists in this year's Program Excellence Awards are:
Get to Gold Program to Eliminate Quality Escapes
Jason Casebolt, Program Director
Aerospace Composites Malaysia, a Boeing Joint Venture
Integrated Digital Shipbuilding
Tim Sweitzer, Director Digital Shipbuilding
Huntington Ingalls - Newport News Shipbuilding
Orion Ascent Abort Two (AA-2) Launch Abort System
Roger McNamara, Director, Orion Launch Abort System
Lockheed Martin
Additive Manufacturing for Space
Bill Massaro, Director of Advanced Manufacturing
Moog Inc., Space and Defense Group
Ground-Based Detect and Avoid (GBDAA) – The SkyVision Project
Jack McAuley, Director Program Management
Raytheon Technologies
Micro Power Unit Retrofit
Laurel Huffman, Sr. Program Manager
Honeywell Aerospace
Litening L3.1 Software Enhancements
Cliff Pearce, Manager Programs
Northrop Grumman
Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV) FTG-11 Flight Test
Roy Donelson, Senior Program director
Raytheon Technologies
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) for NASA
Greg Stonesifer, Program Director, EVA Space Operations
Collins Aerospace
F-35 Display Management Computer/Helmet Sustainment (DMC/H)
Ken Brooks, Program Director/ Amy Bobo, Program Manager
Elbit Systems of America
131-9 Block II Engine Development Program
Rasa Fuller, Director Development Programs
Honeywell Aerospace
Space Fence
Robert Condren, Sr. Program Manager
Lockheed Martin
Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS)
William Patterson, Director II Program Management
Raytheon Technologies
Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM)
Anthony Obering, Program Manager
Northrop Grumman
Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) 1B Production Team
Sharon Walk, Program Director
Raytheon Technologies
Gray Eagle Unmanned Aircraft System Sustainment
TJ Nagle, Director
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
Fixed Wing Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod
Kenen Nelson, Fixed Wing Program Director / Valerie Potthoff, Sniper Pod Program Director / Bill Spangenberg, Program Manager
Lockheed Martin
For information about the agenda or to register, visit https://defensechain.aviationweek.com/
