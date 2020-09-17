Ventura Cannabis (VCAN) and Vibe Bioscience (VIBE) Close Cathedral Sale

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. All figures in canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp. (CSE:VCAN) ("Ventura Cannabis", "VCAN", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the Company's sale of Cathedral Asset Holding Corporation ("CAHC" or "Cathedral") to Vibe Bioscience (CSE:VIBE) ("Vibe") described in its press release of August 30, 2020.

Summary

In payment of the purchase price, VCAN has been issued 669,398 common shares of Vibe (the "Payment Shares") which it will distribute to VCAN shareholders shortly. As additional consideration for the sale of Cathedral, Ventura will also receive 800,000 share purchase warrants, each exercisable for one common shares of Vibe at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a term of twelve months following closing of the sale of Cathedral. Ventura plans to distribute these warrants to its shareholders concurrently with the distribution of the Payment Shares.

VCAN will issue a further news release next week providing additional information respecting the distribution of the Payment Shares and warrants, and confirming the posting on SEDAR of the management information circular for its October 23, 2020 special meeting of shareholders.

