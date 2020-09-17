Biofidelity appoints Stephen Miller as Chief Commercial Officer

US diagnostics executive with more than 25 years of industry commercial experience



Significant commercial technology and diagnostic product launch expertise

Track record of successful high-multiple transactions

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofidelity Ltd, the cancer diagnostics company, today announces the appointment of Stephen Miller as Chief Commercial Officer, based in the US. Following Biofidelity's recent $12m Series A financing, supported by experienced investors BlueYard Capital, Longwall Ventures and Agilent Technologies, the Company is now focused on expanding its executive team, a critical step in its commercial strategy. Stephen's appointment follows former Roche executive, Heiner Dreismann, joining the Board as Chairman.

Dr Barnaby Balmforth, Chief Executive Officer of Biofidelity, commented: "Biofidelity is at an exciting juncture as we ready our oncology diagnostic platform for launch. We are focused on building the right team of high calibre and renowned industry experts and we are delighted to welcome Stephen to the Company. His diagnostics expertise, commercial experience and industry network will be crucial in the execution of our commercial strategy, particularly in the critical US market. Only a fraction of patients currently have access to the best oncology diagnostics and we believe that our unique diagnostics platform has the potential to revolutionise this access and enable oncologists to provide all patients with the right treatment at the right time."

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2838Z_1-2020-9-17.pdf

For more information, please go to www.biofidelity.com

For enquiries, please contact:

Biofidelity

Dr Barnaby Balmforth, CEO

T: +44 1223 358652

E: info@biofidelity.com Mo PR Advisory

Mo Noonan/ Jonathan Birt

Tel: +44 (0) 7876 444977 / 07860 361746