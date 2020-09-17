MRO and Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific Happening Virtually September 22-24

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: Aviation Week Network



WHAT: MRO Asia-Pacific and Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific , digital events with enhanced matchmaking opportunities and high-quality educational content from top airlines, MROs and others industry leaders.

WHEN: Live and pre-taped sessions will first be available Tuesday, September 22, 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, September 24, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in Singapore Standard Time (SST). To accommodate our global MRO community, sessions will be available on demand and networking and "matchmaking" opportunities and appointments are available 24-7 in any time zone that is convenient for the participants. See here to register.

WHY: MRO Asia-Pacific will bring together the most influential members of the aviation MRO industry to discuss the challenges and changes that have impacted the airlines and MROs in the last eight months. Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific, co-located with MRO Asia-Pacific, will be held September 23-24. It is the only event in the region to specifically focus on the aero-engine market and brings together key stakeholders from across the engine community to discuss and debate latest trends, developments and strategic challenges.

SPEAKERS/TOPICS:

See here for the full agenda. Topics include:

SPONSORS:

MRO Asia-Pacific sponsors are Boeing (Platinum) and KGAR (Gold).

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.